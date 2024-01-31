Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,140 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 185,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

HESM stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.68%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

