Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 12,571 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 309.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AtriCure were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $59.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

