Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 198 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,397.7% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

WYNN opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.52 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

