Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 118.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $696.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $566.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Stories

