Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 990.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of USLM stock opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.76. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.59 and a 1-year high of $264.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.34.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.