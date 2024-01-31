Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $679,000 Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Core & Main were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNM opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,395,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,532,279 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

