Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $687,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.