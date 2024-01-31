Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $692,000 Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

SD opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.13. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.00%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.