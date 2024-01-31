Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $718,000 Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,316,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.5 %

WAL opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.