Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $753,000 Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after buying an additional 385,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after buying an additional 77,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,423,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 456,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

