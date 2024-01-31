Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 301 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

