Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 75 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $220.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $266.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.18 and its 200 day moving average is $225.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

