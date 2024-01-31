Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,206 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,206 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BOX were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BOX opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.