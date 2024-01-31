Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFX opened at $244.86 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

