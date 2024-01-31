Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.95

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

