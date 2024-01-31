The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,721,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

