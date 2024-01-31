The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $37.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.22% from the company’s previous close.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Guardant Health Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of GH opened at $22.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.99. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

