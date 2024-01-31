The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $449.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $333.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.50. The company has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $392.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

