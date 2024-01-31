The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Middleby worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank raised its stake in Middleby by 19.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 175.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 49,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 12.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

