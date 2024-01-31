The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHW opened at $307.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

