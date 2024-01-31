The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,610 shares of company stock worth $6,418,904. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 223.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

