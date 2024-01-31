Thomas Aj Frank Sells 46,709 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $4,230,901.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,019,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 49,081 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $4,481,586.11.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66.

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,553,659.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,717,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after purchasing an additional 620,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

