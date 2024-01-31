Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Titan Machinery worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $12,889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 466.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

