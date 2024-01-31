TR Property (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $296.33

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.33 ($3.77) and traded as high as GBX 323.50 ($4.11). TR Property shares last traded at GBX 323 ($4.11), with a volume of 436,486 shares.

TR Property Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 323.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 296.33.

Get TR Property alerts:

TR Property Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. TR Property’s dividend payout ratio is -852.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

TR Property Company Profile

In other news, insider Tim Gillbanks bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,700 ($19,959.32). 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.