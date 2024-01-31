TR Property (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $296.33

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.33 ($3.77) and traded as high as GBX 323.50 ($4.11). TR Property shares last traded at GBX 323 ($4.11), with a volume of 436,486 shares.
TR Property Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 323.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 296.33.
TR Property Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. TR Property’s dividend payout ratio is -852.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
TR Property Company Profile
TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TR Property
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.