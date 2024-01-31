Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

