Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Trimble worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

