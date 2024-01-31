Triumph Group (TGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Triumph Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGI stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after buying an additional 707,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,388.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 653,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

