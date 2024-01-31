True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.25 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
