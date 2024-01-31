True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.25 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNT.UN

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$8.82 on Tuesday. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.58.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.