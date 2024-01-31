TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 30,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

Insider Activity at TXO Partners

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,478,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Recommended Stories

