U-Haul (UHAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98.

A number of research firms have commented on UHAL. StockNews.com raised shares of U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,807.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in U-Haul by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U-Haul by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in U-Haul by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U-Haul by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

