UBS Group Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $238.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $209.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.01. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

