UBS Group Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $296.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics stock opened at $268.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.50 and its 200 day moving average is $237.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $269.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $271,432,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

