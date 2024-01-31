UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of UDR worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

