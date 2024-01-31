UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 3.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 1,448,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,948,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.