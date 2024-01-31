US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.72 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.81.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.00%.

In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

