Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.13. Valneva shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 643 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Valneva Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

