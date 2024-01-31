VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 68,237 shares.The stock last traded at $71.40 and had previously closed at $71.82.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $949.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

