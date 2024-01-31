VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BJK opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.
VanEck Gaming ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.7111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF
About VanEck Gaming ETF
The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
