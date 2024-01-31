VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJK opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

VanEck Gaming ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.7111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

About VanEck Gaming ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

