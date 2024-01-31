VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJKGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJK opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

VanEck Gaming ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.7111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

