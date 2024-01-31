Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $194.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.42. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

