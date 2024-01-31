Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $815,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $2,232,795. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

