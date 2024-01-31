Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 68,372 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

VRNT stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 761.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRNT

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.