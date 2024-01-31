Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,703 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $152.88 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.65.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

