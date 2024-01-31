Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE KW opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

