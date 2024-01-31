Versor Investments LP Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

