Versor Investments LP Makes New $383,000 Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Neogen by 17.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 708,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

