Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Northern Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

