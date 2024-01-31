Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,501 RH (NYSE:RH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth about $27,418,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 68.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,085 shares during the period. Stone House Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $263.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.