Versor Investments LP Sells 2,100 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 477.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNET

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,096,225.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $1,996,592. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.