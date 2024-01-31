Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trupanion by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Trupanion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

