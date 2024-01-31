VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Commerce Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

